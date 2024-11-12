Raheem Sterling is beginning to show why Chelsea shipped him out to Arsenal

Raheem Sterling’s loan move to Arsenal during the last summer transfer window was initially seen as a promising opportunity for the winger to revive his career under former coach Mikel Arteta. Following a challenging spell at Chelsea, where Sterling was removed from first-team activities under the direction of the new manager, the transfer seemed to offer a fresh start at a club where he already had a connection. Arteta, familiar with Sterling’s talents from their time together at Manchester City, was eager to see if he could unlock the potential that had made Sterling a Premier League standout in previous years.

However, Sterling’s impact at Arsenal has been limited, with underwhelming performances in the few matches he has started, leading Arteta to bench him in recent weeks. Reports from Football Insider suggest Arsenal’s coaching staff has not been impressed with Sterling’s efforts on the training ground, raising concerns about his commitment and attitude.

This disappointing situation may reflect why Chelsea’s management, particularly Enzo Maresca, decided to part ways with Sterling in the first place. Sterling’s lack of impact on the field and apparent struggles to integrate into the Arsenal squad indicate that the decision to loan him may not have been as beneficial as initially hoped.

With the season progressing, Arsenal may have to look elsewhere for creative depth, as it appears increasingly likely that Sterling’s future with the club is limited. Given his loan status, the Gunners will likely send him back to Chelsea at the end of the season unless there is a significant turnaround in both his form and attitude. For now, Arsenal’s experiment with Sterling seems to be falling short, and he faces an uphill battle if he hopes to make a lasting impression at the Emirates.

