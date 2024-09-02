Raheem Sterling starts individual training to be ready for Tottenham game

Raheem Sterling has stepped up preparations to make his Arsenal debut, beginning training during this international break.

The Chelsea loanee has been out of the Blues’ project all summer, so he lacks match fitness.

As a result, he is behind his Arsenal teammates in fitness levels and is not yet ready to compete with the Gunners.

While most Arsenal players will represent their countries during this international break, and others will get some days off to rest, Sterling falls into neither group. According to a report by Standard Sport, the Gunners have assigned some coaches to work with him during the break.

The goal is to get him back to peak fitness so that he can be ready to feature in the game against Tottenham.

Arsenal is aiming for victory in that fixture and will be eager to have Sterling available for the game.

Sterling had a very successful spell at Manchester City, part of which he spent working with Mikel Arteta, so the Gunners’ manager knows him well.

Sterling can become a huge player for us and a lot of that will depend on how prepared he is for the remaining games of the season.

