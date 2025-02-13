Raheem Sterling told the time has come to prove everybody wrong at Arsenal

Arsenal has been plunged into a significant injury crisis following Kai Havertz’s injury in Dubai, which has made their title ambitions even more difficult to achieve. The Gunners were already struggling with squad depth after failing to strengthen their attack in the summer transfer window, and their inactivity in January has only worsened their situation.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been keen to win the Premier League title this season, yet despite that ambition, they opted not to sign a new striker last month. This decision has now been scrutinised, especially given Gabriel Jesus’ ongoing fitness struggles. Arsenal had seemingly placed their hopes in Havertz as their primary forward for the remainder of the season, but his recent injury means they are now left with even fewer attacking options.

The club’s failure to reinforce their squad means Raheem Sterling is now the most experienced attacker available. Though primarily a winger, Sterling may now be required to step up and take on the responsibility of leading Arsenal’s frontline. With the team still chasing the title, his ability to perform in this role could be crucial in determining their success in the coming months.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has weighed in on the situation and believes that the Chelsea loanee must now prove himself. Speaking on Talksport as quoted by Football Insider, Jordan did not hold back in his assessment of Sterling’s current standing in English football.

“Up you step, Raheem Sterling,” Jordan said. “Everyone tells you how wonderful you are. There might be a reason why Manchester City bounced you into Chelsea and Chelsea bounced you out to Arsenal. Now’s your opportunity to prove everybody wrong and earn your money.”

Sterling has often been a divisive figure, with some questioning whether he still possesses the ability to deliver consistently at the highest level. This crisis now presents him with a golden opportunity to silence his critics and demonstrate that he remains a player of top quality. If he fails to make an impact, however, it will only add to the doubts surrounding him and raise further concerns about whether he can still be trusted to perform at an elite level.