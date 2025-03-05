Raheem Sterling’s Arsenal struggles: A once promising move now in doubt

Raheem Sterling’s move to Arsenal in the summer was a surprising one for many Gooners, particularly after previous failed transfers from Chelsea. This led some supporters to question why Mikel Arteta seems so intent on bringing in players from West London once again.

Arteta’s previous successful spell as a coach at Manchester City, where he worked closely with Sterling, likely played a role in his decision. Arteta’s belief that he could get the best out of the English winger seemed logical at the time. However, the reality has turned out to be quite different.

Sterling’s time at Chelsea had been challenging, and the club eventually allowed him to move to Arsenal on loan. Despite arriving at the Emirates with a wealth of experience and a successful career behind him, the winger’s performances have been underwhelming.

Things appeared to be set up for Sterling to thrive when Arsenal’s main attacking players suffered injuries at the start of 2025. This situation presented him with the perfect opportunity to step up, prove his worth, and show that he was still capable of making an impact at a top club. Unfortunately, he has failed to seize this opportunity.

Sterling has struggled since his arrival, and it has become increasingly clear that Arsenal could be the last major club of his career. Chelsea have shown little interest in keeping him, and it seems unlikely that any other top club would take a gamble on him again. His time at the Emirates has yet to live up to expectations, and it would not be surprising if he ends up spending the remainder of his contract in a situation where first-team football is no longer guaranteed.

As things stand, Sterling’s future looks uncertain, and the hopes that accompanied his move to Arsenal have been all but dashed.