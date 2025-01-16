Raheem Sterling’s performance was sadly the biggest negative in a very positive display.

In the build-up to the game against Tottenham, I correctly predicted a first League start for Raheem Sterling in over three months. The main reason for this, aside from our injuries in the frontline, was his impressive performance against Manchester United last time out. After coming in for the injured Gabriel Jesus on the right wing, Sterling impressed with his direct running and brilliant wing play as he brought an element of chaos to the United backline anytime he drove into the box. Despite him not sustaining that threat for long, some Gooners even went as far as saying it was his best performance in an Arsenal shirt. For this reason, you can understand why he was given the nod to play from the start against Tottenham.
It was an opportunity for him to build on an impressive display in such a massive game in the context of our season, however, he failed to impress. In a display lacking any real intent or desire, Sterling would’ve been disappointed with the missed opportunity. He should’ve done a lot more in one-on-one scenarios against Spurs, he failed to put Djed Spence under any significant pressure in the encounter. For the most part, he just didn’t fancy taking him on at all with the Englishman opting to go backwards instead at the slightest opportunity. For the record, this wasn’t the first time he failed to make the most of an opportunity from the start as we’ve seen countless times this campaign. This just brings our decision to sign him further into question, especially in light of our depleted frontline.
Perhaps the club can make amends by actually signing a proper forward this month, it’s the least that we need at the moment especially if one of our forwards keeps playing badly. Most of the fan base have been optimistic about him finally coming good this campaign but performances like the one against Spurs will only diminish such hopes. On the bright side, he still has a lot of games to prove us wrong and pretty much could find a purple patch before the end of the season. With that said it would be a hell of an end to the season if we potentially get swayed to sign him permanently!
Let me get your say Gooners, will Raheem Sterling finally come good this season?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
Sterling was awful. Not one single cross. Could not cut inside to the left for once.
Complete waste of space
I don’t know why Arsenal didn’t go for Omar Marmoush. Now City have got him virtually wrapped up
If Stirling were our player on more contract I would say he needs to be loaned out he needs football under his belt All we can do is hope that he plays himself into form because we’re gonna need him to
Again, I would like to see Raheem have more playing time before condemning him for one performance, after praising him for the previous one.
Does there even have to be a nominee for a negative performance?
Why not just enjoy the moment?
I promise to respect the rules and just use common decent sense and politeness, but my god this was a painful read! We all want the best for our club, but to single out and attack players, especially players that havent had a chance to impress, i jyst see you angry and looking at a finger to point. Be a strong gunner my friend and look at how far we have come. Please dont hate on single people
Well said Darren.
It’s always been the case unfortunately at our club – there has to be a scapegoat or a negative and I’m surprised it’s AdminPat of all people!!
Unfortunately admin clearly like to cause trouble and then post messages about respect, double standards and completely unhealthy
Unfortunately we can not legislate for other people’s behaviour but only be accountable for our own.
Treat others as you would.like to be treated yourself !
RESPECT!
Some of our players were not at there best last night but I will forgive and forget as the most important thing this week is NL stays red and white.
Spare a very tiny bit of sympathy or.not for our quiet 🤫 neighbours
If some think we have trouble then they are in a total mess
Onwards and upwards
My comment was completely respectful, i dont think we need to forgive a single player but each to their own.
I feel sorry for Sterling. Lack of match football has been bad for him.
Silly silly Chelsea!
Come on Raheem – rooting for you to refind it.