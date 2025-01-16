Raheem Sterling’s performance was sadly the biggest negative in a very positive display.

In the build-up to the game against Tottenham, I correctly predicted a first League start for Raheem Sterling in over three months. The main reason for this, aside from our injuries in the frontline, was his impressive performance against Manchester United last time out. After coming in for the injured Gabriel Jesus on the right wing, Sterling impressed with his direct running and brilliant wing play as he brought an element of chaos to the United backline anytime he drove into the box. Despite him not sustaining that threat for long, some Gooners even went as far as saying it was his best performance in an Arsenal shirt. For this reason, you can understand why he was given the nod to play from the start against Tottenham.

It was an opportunity for him to build on an impressive display in such a massive game in the context of our season, however, he failed to impress. In a display lacking any real intent or desire, Sterling would’ve been disappointed with the missed opportunity. He should’ve done a lot more in one-on-one scenarios against Spurs, he failed to put Djed Spence under any significant pressure in the encounter. For the most part, he just didn’t fancy taking him on at all with the Englishman opting to go backwards instead at the slightest opportunity. For the record, this wasn’t the first time he failed to make the most of an opportunity from the start as we’ve seen countless times this campaign. This just brings our decision to sign him further into question, especially in light of our depleted frontline.

Perhaps the club can make amends by actually signing a proper forward this month, it’s the least that we need at the moment especially if one of our forwards keeps playing badly. Most of the fan base have been optimistic about him finally coming good this campaign but performances like the one against Spurs will only diminish such hopes. On the bright side, he still has a lot of games to prove us wrong and pretty much could find a purple patch before the end of the season. With that said it would be a hell of an end to the season if we potentially get swayed to sign him permanently!

Let me get your say Gooners, will Raheem Sterling finally come good this season?

BENJAMIN KENNETH