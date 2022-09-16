Rail strike could force Arsenal to postpone North London derby

Arsenal’s North London derby on the 1st of October could become another of the club’s fixtures to be postponed because of a planned strike by rail operators.

A league game between Crystal Palace and Brighton has already been called off because of a strike.

Train drivers and 12 rail companies are planning another one on the 1st of next month, according to The Sun.

Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the afternoon of that day, but the strike means fans will struggle to travel back and forth to the game.

It now represents a fresh headache to the Premier League, who might be forced to move yet another match.

Arsenal has already had their game against Manchester City moved to accommodate their Europa League fixture against PSV.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Scheduling games this season is proving to be very tricky for everyone involved.

If this game is postponed, it means Arsenal will have more matches to play after the World Cup or in the second half of the term.

The FA could cancel replays in the cup competitions to accommodate some of these matches.

Whenever this game is played, we hope our players are prepared to win and earn the north London bragging rights.