Rain halts play! Flooded pitch sees London City v Arsenal in Women’s Conti Cup QF postponed..

Arsenal Women were raring to go against London City Lionesses this evening, with the reigning champions hoping to progress to the semi-finals of the Women’s Conti Cup, which they won in style, after a 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final last season.

Unfortunately, after a pitch inspection, the game has been postponed. An official statement from Arsenal this afternoon reads:

We regret to inform our supporters that tonight’s FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final against London City Lionesses has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The decision was made by match officials following a pitch inspection at 2:30pm.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be communicated in due course. Ticket holders will be contacted directly by London City Lionesses.

So Gooners, we have to wait for the rearranged fixture details to be published before we see if our Gunners can progress in the Conti Cup and defend their title.

It’s gutting for everyone but, British winter weather being what it is, it’s unavoidable.

A massive positive to take out of this though has surely got to be the extra days that Arsenal Women have to gel and train and focus, don’t you think?

Always look on the bright side of life! Bring on Man City on Sunday! In that challenge at Meadow Park, our Gunners have to show their true metal. And they now have the sole focus of Man City on Sunday..

Devasted Gooners? Or happy for the reprieve and some extra training time before we face The Citizens?

Michelle Maxwell

