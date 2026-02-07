Arsenal fans
Rallying cry for all Gooners against Sunderland

For those of you lucky enough to be in attendance at the Emirates today, I can’t explain to you how important it is for 90 minutes that you put your nerves to one side and be the 12th man.

Since returning to the club, one of the biggest things Mikel Arteta has improved is the atmosphere at our ground. Yet in the last few months, it’s gone back to the days of it not taking a lot for anxiety to creep around the stadium.
That’s what Sunderland will be saying in their dressing room this weekend. The longer they stay in the game, the more anxious the environment becomes, with it not guaranteed that we have enough leaders to respond.

The importance of the crowd

Arsenal charges a lot for a ticket, and I don’t feel comfortable telling anyone how to support their team. As a customer, you have a right to express yourself if you don’t feel you’re getting value for money. Yet we all want the same thing – the Gunners to be champions – and if our young squad is crippled by a fear of failure, then it’s counterproductive for them to look to the stands and see 60,000 faces lacking empathy.
It’s not a criticism towards our players or Gooners. When something special is close to being achieved, not done in decades, it’s a natural human reaction for nerves to be apparent. It’s not meant to be easy; if it were, we wouldn’t have waited 22 years.
Arteta and his staff to rally the crowd

Our manager will have different methods to try and help clear the minds, will hire the best staff for support and will rally the crowd to make some noise. Yet no one can take away that the final step will be hard and emotionally difficult. Take that last step, and it will be easier in the future.
Sport can be decided on the smallest details.
The atmosphere at the Emirates could decide the title race.
Dan Smith

  1. Win today and we may get a nice boost tomorrow after City play Liverpool. A draw would be like a loss in the circumstances. A win and pile the pressure on. Thatsxwhat wins titles.

  4. Subs –
    Jesus, Martinelli, Eze, Norgaard, Skelly, Hincapie, Mosquera, White, Kepa.

    Injured –
    Merino, Saka, Odegaard.

  5. Sunderland will likely sit back and try to frustrate Arsenal. Their away record is not good overall, just 2 wins and 6 goals scored from 12 games but they’ve won away at Chelsea, and drew at Tottenham and Liverpool.

    May the best Arsenal show up on the day. COYG

