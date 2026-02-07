Rallying cry for all Gooners against Sunderland

For those of you lucky enough to be in attendance at the Emirates today, I can’t explain to you how important it is for 90 minutes that you put your nerves to one side and be the 12th man.

Since returning to the club, one of the biggest things Mikel Arteta has improved is the atmosphere at our ground. Yet in the last few months, it’s gone back to the days of it not taking a lot for anxiety to creep around the stadium.

That’s what Sunderland will be saying in their dressing room this weekend. The longer they stay in the game, the more anxious the environment becomes, with it not guaranteed that we have enough leaders to respond.