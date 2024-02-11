Arsenal sent a resounding message to their title rivals with a commanding six-nil victory over West Ham this afternoon. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and every player donning the Arsenal shirt relentlessly pressured West Ham throughout the match, leaving them with no respite.

Mikel Arteta’s men began the game with clear determination, continuously bombarding the West Ham goal whenever they gained possession. Arsenal’s fullbacks and wide players initiated the onslaught by consistently delivering crosses into the West Ham area, disrupting the hosts’ defence.

Although the breakthrough came in the 32nd minute, Arsenal seized control thereafter, with four goals scored in the final fifteen minutes of the first half. This dominance prompted many West Ham fans to leave the stadium at halftime.

Arsenal remained focused, adding two more goals within three minutes in the second half to seal the victory putting to bed any hopes of an unlikely comeback from the Hammers.

Even with the introduction of five substitutions including 16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal continued to dominate proceedings near the West Ham area. The year 2024 has proven to be remarkable for the Gunners, fueling hopes that the Premier League title might make its way back to the Emirates Stadium. Overall, it was a thoroughly enjoyable performance for Arsenal fans.