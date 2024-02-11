Rampant Arsenal smash six past a woeful West Ham

Arsenal sent a resounding message to their title rivals with a commanding six-nil victory over West Ham this afternoon. Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and every player donning the Arsenal shirt relentlessly pressured West Ham throughout the match, leaving them with no respite.
Mikel Arteta’s men began the game with clear determination, continuously bombarding the West Ham goal whenever they gained possession. Arsenal’s fullbacks and wide players initiated the onslaught by consistently delivering crosses into the West Ham area, disrupting the hosts’ defence.
Although the breakthrough came in the 32nd minute, Arsenal seized control thereafter, with four goals scored in the final fifteen minutes of the first half. This dominance prompted many West Ham fans to leave the stadium at halftime.
Arsenal remained focused, adding two more goals within three minutes in the second half to seal the victory putting to bed any hopes of an unlikely comeback from the Hammers.
Even with the introduction of five substitutions including 16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, Arsenal continued to dominate proceedings near the West Ham area. The year 2024 has proven to be remarkable for the Gunners, fueling hopes that the Premier League title might make its way back to the Emirates Stadium. Overall, it was a thoroughly enjoyable performance for Arsenal fans.
Incredible Arsenal, but they need to maximize their abundant clear-cut chances if they want to win UCL or EPL. Odegaard was tireless and everywhere, whereas Rice’s corner kick was accurate
amazing win. we destroyed them. well done boys COYG
Brilliant performance in what could have been a potential banana skin. Huge boost with the goal difference as well.
The only worry was how thread bair the bench was. For anyone wondering how City always wins the league, just look at their bench against Everton. Very scary!!
Thrashed and it was easy! We were fantastic and those saying that West Ham weren’t in some way poor are smoking something. We caused them a ton of problems and it looked like they eventually just gave up.
Great to see Nwaneri getting some minutes even though he probably could’ve gotten more. He looked really good again. I’ll never understand some “fans” not wanting our youth to get valuable game time especially in a game that’s already won.
Interesting to see this win without Jorginho playing, think it’s safe to say we have lots of options available.
Building up good momentum for our Porto game. Proud of the manager and boys today!
I thought last week was amazing but the team – with some of the regular starters missing – were peerless today. They never stopped creating chances even when the match was well won.
It was difficult to come up with a standout player because they were all good, however, I’d give special mentions to Trossard, Saka, Martinelli, Rice and Odegaard. Then, I’ll give a loud shout out to the rest. It was a gruelling watch for the Hammers’ fans who also must have wondered what had hit them. It was a tidal wave of yellow relentlessly roving forward.
The only but in all of this, is that West Ham were pretty awful from about 15 minutes into the game until the end