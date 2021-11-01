Ramsdale – A certain future Arsenal legend….

Good evening Gooners from the beautiful East African country Kenya. The home of the Big Five.

I am still digesting yesterday’s victory at the King Power Stadium. Let’s be honest, not many of us Arsenal fans had expected a victory. I am sure most of us would have taken a draw before kick-off. Our boys though had other ideas.

That brings me to the best performer of the day. Granted, most or all of our players performed very well. But surely, we must all agree, Ramsdale was the real difference. That save on the 42nd minute was out of this world. I am yet to see such a save since I fell in love with Arsenal 25 years ago.

It is so funny how quickly things change. Barely three months ago, most of us were up in arms against Ram’s signing. No one understood why we were spending so much for a “reserve” goalkeeper. We all had our preferences on how that money should have been spent.

To say that we have all, admittedly, been proved wrong is an understatement. This boy has so far silenced all of us. His performances have been nothing short of sensational. Incredible. We are forced to eat our words.

This boy is going to be an Arsenal legend. Having been a Gooner for a quarter of a century, I can tell a future legend when I see one. Boy ooh boy, isn’t this guy incredible?

Thank you, friends, and COYG!!

Patrick Karani from Nairobi Kenya.