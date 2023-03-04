Ramsdale accepts Arsenal lacks experience in winning the league

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale accepts most of the players at the club now do not have experience of winning the league.

The Gunners are gunning for their first league crown in two decades and it wasn’t expected at the beginning of the term.

Mikel Arteta’s side initially wanted to finish inside the top four, but they now have a chance to end the league term as champions.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have multiple EPL crowns to their name from their time at Manchester City, but most of the current Arsenal group is having their first taste of a title challenge.

Ramsdale admits via the Daily Mail:

‘Because not a lot of us have been here before, we don’t really know how to handle it,’ the goalkeeper said after they moved five points clear with victory over Everton.

‘So we’re just going in and playing the games as if we were 10th, 12th, whatever. We’re just going out to play with our group of team-mates and try and win as many games as possible.’

Winning the Premier League is one of the hardest things to do and Arsenal players deserve credit for remaining in the race at this stage of the season.

They haven’t won the trophy yet, but this means they have a good chance to emerge victorious if they keep winning matches.

