Ramsdale admits being worried about losing his Euro 2024 spot

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has expressed his concerns about his place in the England squad for Euro 2024 after losing his first-team position at the Emirates.

David Raya is now the number one goalkeeper at Arsenal and regularly starts in Premier League and Champions League matches, while Ramsdale takes the goalkeeping duties for the Gunners in the Carabao Cup.

This unexpected change has affected Ramsdale’s position as one of England’s top goalkeepers, as he was on the verge of becoming the country’s first choice.

The demotion has had repercussions on his status in the national team, even though he continues to receive call-ups from Gareth Southgate for now.

The Three Lions have secured their place at Euro 2024, and they are considered one of the favourites to win the tournament. It is expected that the national team manager will select players who have regular playing time in his squad, which is a cause for concern for Ramsdale.

Asked if he is worried about being left at home while others travel to Germany next year, Ramsdale said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: ‘Yes, of course, it is the first time I have found myself in this situation.

‘The manager here [Gareth Southgate] is brilliant, he trusts the players he’s worked with before as we’ve seen in different types of ways – you’ll see Kalvin [Phillips] and Harry [Maguire] haven’t played the most amount of minutes but when they step up for England and are given the opportunity, they perform.’

Ramsdale is being candid because his chance of going to the Euros when he is not the first choice at Arsenal is in danger.

England has many goalkeeping talents and Ramsdale may have to leave Arsenal to save his international career.

