Ramsdale admits to being in the dark over his selection at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has admitted that he has no idea whether he has convinced manager Mikel Arteta to keep him in the starting line-up after his Premier League debut against Norwich at the weekend.

The Gunners finally got their first points of the season with their win over the Canaries on Saturday, with Ramsdale impressing between the sticks as he helped us to keep a clean sheet.

Bernd Leno has conceded nine times from our opening three league outings, while his English counterpart is yet to concede from his two competitive appearances, although you could claim that his opposition were softer.

Some will rightly call for Ramsdale to continue in the role having impressed when given the chance, but the former Sheffield United star admits that he has no idea whether he will get the chance to continue.

“I don’t know what the manager is going to do,” Aaron told the Evening Standard.

“This [game against Norwich] might have just been a tactical tweak, so it is my responsibility to force him to carry on picking me, which is something I have to do on a daily basis.”

Should the role be Ramsdale’s to lose at this point?

Patrick