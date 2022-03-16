Hands up – Who said Ramsdale would get Arsenal relegated?

One thing is for sure- Ramsdale won’t be getting relegated this season!

When he first joined us, there was no doubt that some fans and pundits raised eyebrows and were not impressed with the signing of Aaron Ramsdale, but he soon saw to that and wiped away the critics in one clean sweep!

Sooner rather than later, Ramsdale has begun to prove those critics wrong and is slowly making a name for himself at the club.

Having joined us with a record of being relegated twice, each time he has been in the Premier League, once with Sheffield United and once with Bournemouth, fans and pundits questioned the appointment by Mikel Arteta after we were supposedly pursuing some more “experienced” -to quote- keepers.

But I think it is safe to say that we won’t be getting relegated with him between the sticks and so for him it is a first, being in the Premier League and ending up hopefully at the opposite end of the table than what some would say he is used to.

He has proved himself to be a trusted keeper between the sticks and long may it continue. To his credit he has fully deserved his continuous place in the team. He has done nothing but impress so far since he has been at the club and has no doubt added a greater bout of confidence to the back line and the team.

The great thing about him is that he is still young and at only 23 years of age he can only go and improve and get better and better.

Our only worry is that he could get too comfortable and then begin to falter as he realises there is no competition.

Although someone of Ramsdale’s mindset and character for now, seems to always want to improve no matter if there is competition in the team for his position or not, and so we hope that he stays with us for many years and improves so much that he becomes England’s and Arsenal’s number one for many years to come.

And here’s hoping that he helps to take us to the very top of the table and to fill our trophy cabinet with many more trophies than we are used to recently. And he may even end up with the golden glove at the end of it. But as long as we win, he can concede as many goals as he wants, although not too much that we begin to question our defence!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

