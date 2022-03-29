Ramsdale claims he’d ‘excel’ if given captain’s responsibility for Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has thrown his name into the hat for the Arsenal captaincy by claiming that he would likely ‘excel’ if given the armband.

The Englishman has shown in his short time at the club that he can lead by example and is showing immense leadership skills for such a young goalkeeper.

His name is definitely in the mix when it comes to naming our new captain, with Alexandre Lacazette having taken over the role since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s demotion in December, and with the Frenchman currently set to leave for free at the end of the season.

While it remains to be seen whether we will tie Laca down to a new deal or not, we have a host of options who could well take up the armband in the future, with all of Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey and Ramsdale all showing leadership skills this term.

When asked if he could be the club’s next captain, Aaron didn’t shy away from the possibility of him taking up the role.

“Listen, I’d take the responsibility but that’s down to the manager,” Ramsdale told FourFourTwo exclusively. “We’ve got a lot of strong characters, though, and a lot of people who I think would be good captains.”

“Just to be told ‘you’re in a leadership role’ – I’d relish whatever. You never turn down a captaincy and I think I’d excel if I was given the armband, but that’s down to the boss.”

As much as I think Aaron would be a great captain, it is a rare occurrence for a goalkeeper to be selected in recent years. I think it will fall to Tierney personally, although Ramsdale, Odegaard, Partey and Gabriel could well be part of the leadership group to lead with him.

Do you think Ramsdale could be considered for the captaincy?

Patrick