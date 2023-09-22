Ramsdale could miss out on Euro’s if he stays at Arsenal reckons pundit

Talksport pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should contemplate a January departure from the club or risk missing out on the Euros with England following his demotion in favour of David Raya.
Speaking on Talksport Agbonlahor reckons that Ramsdale has to leave if he wants regular first-team football and to stand any chance of getting on the plane with England.
Ramsdale had a solid start to the season, starting in Arsenal’s first four Premier League matches. However, he has since found himself on the bench, watching from the sidelines during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Everton and the 4-0 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven.
Raya, on a season-long loan from Brentford, has kept two clean sheets in his two games and looked assured in the Arsenal goal and may well have made the position his.
Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates remains uncertain, with his recent absence sparking speculation about a potential departure. Clubs such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich have reportedly expressed interest in signing him.
People need to calm down, Ramsdale could easily be back in goal against Tottenham and Mikel Arteta may well rotate the keepers as he has indicated.
The season is a long one with Arsenal in four competitions and Arteta should be trusted to manage the situation effectively.
It should also be noted that Gareth Southgate has no issue picking players who do not feature often for their clubs.
Talksh.te with it’s pathetic anti Arsenal opinions, trying to stir up trouble when there is nothing to do, as I said before Brighton do it, do we hear anything?, not a dickie bird, but when Arsenal do it, come they come the brainless morons with low IQ saying Arteta is looking for trouble by having two quality keepers
Any of the top half clubs shows an intrest in the Englishman will unsettles him.
Experience teaches wisdom, this can only ends one way in my opinion, but as fans we are selfish and cares not much about others, hence some finds it hard to understand the plight Ramsdale now finds himself in though it was not brought about by his making.