Ramsdale could miss out on Euro’s if he stays at Arsenal reckons pundit

Talksport pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should contemplate a January departure from the club or risk missing out on the Euros with England following his demotion in favour of David Raya.

Speaking on Talksport Agbonlahor reckons that Ramsdale has to leave if he wants regular first-team football and to stand any chance of getting on the plane with England.

“He has to go and play somewhere!” 👀👋 “Football’s heartless. Now he probably won’t get on the plane in the summer.” 😳 Gabby Agbonlahor urges Ramsdale to leave #AFC in January to make the Euros squad. pic.twitter.com/GEhPLESmAk — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 21, 2023

Ramsdale had a solid start to the season, starting in Arsenal’s first four Premier League matches. However, he has since found himself on the bench, watching from the sidelines during Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Everton and the 4-0 Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven.

Raya, on a season-long loan from Brentford, has kept two clean sheets in his two games and looked assured in the Arsenal goal and may well have made the position his.

Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates remains uncertain, with his recent absence sparking speculation about a potential departure. Clubs such as Chelsea and Bayern Munich have reportedly expressed interest in signing him.

People need to calm down, Ramsdale could easily be back in goal against Tottenham and Mikel Arteta may well rotate the keepers as he has indicated.

The season is a long one with Arsenal in four competitions and Arteta should be trusted to manage the situation effectively.

It should also be noted that Gareth Southgate has no issue picking players who do not feature often for their clubs.

