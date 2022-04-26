Ramsdale criticised for what he did in win over Man Utd

Danny Murphy has slammed Aaron Ramsdale for celebrating Bruno Fernandes’ missed penalty when Arsenal faced Manchester United.

The Gunners won the game 3-1, but the outcome could have been different if Fernandes had converted his spot-kick.

Ramsdale has been an inspirational presence in goal for the Gunners in this campaign, but he didn’t save that spot-kick. Instead, it hit the post and went out.

The Arsenal goalie celebrated as if he had made a save and the former Liverpool man, Murphy, was not impressed.

He tells Talk Sport: “I’m a bit torn on it, to be honest.

“I’m not that bothered, but I think he’ll look back on it and think that if he wants to be an England goalkeeper he must keep his emotions intact, you know? The game isn’t over.

“He didn’t save it, it hit the post. He just forgot where he was for a second and I think he’ll look back on it and think ‘I’ve got to leave that be’.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been enjoyable to watch while playing. Admittedly, we also love watching him mocking the opponents sometimes.

But Murphy has a point. Showing too much emotion might not be good for him, and his actions against United could easily have come back to haunt him.