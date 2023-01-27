Ramsdale discusses how fast Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal happened

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has discussed the transfers of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in the summer.

Jesus was tipped to move to the Emirates for much of the transfer window and eventually made the move after City added Erling Haaland to their squad.

However, very few people expected Oleksandr Zinchenko to also move to the Emirates and the move caught even Ramsdale by surprise.

Discussing both transfers recently, the England goalkeeper said via The Daily Mail:

‘It depends how much really, it depends on how well documented the transfer is.

‘Gabriel Jesus basically, I knew 85-90 per cent he was coming to us.

‘That’s just the case of social media doing its thing and kind of knowing the type of person the manager wants.

‘Zinchenko on the other hand, out of the blue.

‘That gathered speed in about four days, it was literally like “Arsenal are interested in Man City star Zinchenko” from someone on Twitter, thought nothing of it, you hear all sorts.

‘Two days later the deal is agreed, three days later he was meeting the team.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko and Jesus played for City, one of the biggest clubs in the world, so we expected them to continue delivering top performances when they moved.

So far, none has disappointed and adding them to our team has been an inspiring decision.

Hopefully, both stars will keep doing well and lead us to an elusive Premier League title by the end of this term.

But other squad members also have to keep their level of performance because the success of the team depends on everyone’s contribution.

