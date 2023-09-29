Ramsdale excited about being reunited with Bournemouth star

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is eagerly anticipating a reunion with David Brooks ahead of the Gunners’ upcoming game against Bournemouth in the Premier League this weekend.

Ramsdale and Brooks share a history as former teammates at both Sheffield United and Bournemouth. In fact, Ramsdale recommended the Welshman to Eddie Howe when they played together at the Cherries.

Brooks has recently overcome a battle with cancer and is putting in hard work to regain his place in the Bournemouth squad.

Although Ramsdale has lost his status as the first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal and may not feature in the game, he is looking forward to reuniting with Brooks and sharing the pitch once again.

Both players spoke to the Arsenal Media. Talking about helping Bournemouth sign Brooks, Ramsdale said: “I’m still waiting for the gaffer to give me my compensation,”

He then added on David’s recovery from cancer: “He’s fought that battle now and he’s back doing what he loves. Hopefully he can carry on believing in himself because he’s a great player.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always exciting when players are reunited with their former teammates and we expect Brooks to also be happy to see Ramsdale.

But if the Arsenal man is chosen to play, we expect him to perform well, knowing that David Raya is the main man now.

Their competition will help us get the best from both goalies whenever they step on the pitch to play.

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…