Ramsdale explains why Arsenal players are scared “to step out of line”

Discipline is key in everything one does, and that’s no different in football. Much can be attributed to Arsenal’s fine fortunes this season, but what doesn’t receive much credit is how disciplined the Gunners have been under Arteta.

Arsenal players have managed to be in control of their emotions; Granit Xhaka doesn’t easily get into stupid fights like he used to, and now it’s only injuries and not red cards that see key Arsenal players miss games. It is hard to tell from the outside how Arteta has instilled discipline in his team, but listening to Aaron Ramsdale describe it gives you the perfect picture of how.

“I think that’s where the manager and the coaching staff come in,” he told Sky Sports. “He has us on a tight leash, which allows us to express ourselves, be ourselves, be our own characters, and then all he has to do is give it a quick pull and we’re back in order, back in line.

“It’s very easy to get ahead of yourself when you’re doing so well and as such a young team with young players. But when you have the boss as our manager, instilling the fear factor in the team, it’s very hard to step out of line.

“But when you do, he gives you a little quiet word because making mistakes is part of football and life. We’re all individuals, he has different ways of doing it. You’ll be back in line sharpish.”

Ultimately, all that is going well for Arsenal is because Edu won a jackpot when he gambled on a green Arteta back in 2019 to take charge of Arsenal, after they were in a position where it seemed they had lost their way.

COYG! In Arteta we trust…

Daniel O

