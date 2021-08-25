Ramsdale tipped to adjust to the pressure of playing for Arsenal

Kevin Phillips is confident that Aaron Ramsdale will be a hit at Arsenal after the Englishman secured a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal has had to deal with too much inconsistency from Bernd Leno and has signed Ramsdale to compete with him for the number one shirt at the Emirates.

The Gunners are Ramsdale’s first top club and he has already suffered three relegations in his career.

He has been relegated in the last two Premier League seasons with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

Each time, he has been the club’s best player in the Premier League and that earned him a place in the England provisional list for Euro 2020.

His performances also caught the attention of several top clubs, but Arsenal won the race for his signature.

The move to the Emirates is a major step up for the England Under21 international and the pressure is higher at the top.

However, former Sunderland striker and Premier League top scorer, Phillips insists that he can cope with pressure.

“Ben White has come through the door, followed by Ramsdale and Odegaard, that’s the new profile,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“You worry about the expectation and the pressure, that’s natural with such young players.

“Can Ramsdale handle it? I think he can. From what I’ve seen I don’t think it will be a problem.

“He’s been in the England squad and worked with top players in that environment.

“It’s a really good signing and I’m sure he can’t wait to get started. He can be big for Arsenal.

“The Arsenal fans need to get behind him because it is still tough to come into such a big club.”