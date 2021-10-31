Ramsdale gives an insight into that save against Leicester

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed his mindset as he looked to make the save that got everyone talking yesterday against Leicester.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was in stunning form in the game and he contributed to the clean sheet in the 2-0 win.

But the save to stop James Maddison’s free-kick was just superb.

He says it was just a day where he looked to be saving everything that was thrown at him.

On Maddison’s free-kick, he admits that the Leicester City man was good in scoring them and hinted that he has faced some when they were together in the England Under-21 team.

“Maddison is a top free-kick taker. I’ve come up against him a couple of times in the league and training with the Under-21s so I was worried he was going to reverse it,” he said to BT Sport as quoted by Standard Sports.

“He didn’t have too much pace on it which allowed me to get there, but it was just one of those days where it seemed like I was saving everything which was thrown at me and the lads were blocking everything – top day all round.”

Ramsdale’s performance since he moved to Arsenal has been impressive and the saves against Leicester are just the latest heroics from him.

The former Bournemouth man has done more than enough to justify his price tag and Arsenal will hope he can continue getting better.

Helping the Gunners break inside the top four and winning trophies are the next steps and he would be keen to help them achieve that sooner than later.