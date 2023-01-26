Ramsdale has been playing with an injury for weeks now

Aaron Ramsdale has been one of Arsenal’s best players since the return of league football, with his superb form helping the Gunners continue to win matches.

Mikel Arteta’s side can trust the Englishman to make stunning saves and preserve a clean sheet, but fans will be surprised to know he has been nursing a hand injury since he returned from Qatar.

Ramsdale remains behind Jordan Pickford in the Three Lions pecking order, so he did not see much action at the WC.

However, he revealed in a podcast that he has been playing with an injury over the last few weeks.

Ramsdale told The Fellas podcast: “I’ll tell you something about those gloves, if you look at the two middle fingers, there’s no gap. I broke my knuckle at the World Cup, so I’ve had to play, since the World Cup, with gloves like that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale remains one of our key men and the goalie has delivered terrific performances for us since the return of football.

Continuing to play and perform well despite nursing an injury shows the mentality of the former Bournemouth man and how committed he is to keep playing for the club.

This is one reason fans love him and will continue to support him when he is in our red-and-white strip.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…