Ramsdale has dream Arsenal debut – And loves the fans

Aaron Ramsdale has hardly been an Arsenal player for a week, but Mikel Arteta has obviously decided that the youngster will be our cup keeper this season, and he could hardly have hoped for a better debut.

He kept a clean sheet and the team scored six goals in response, but his introduction to the side brought a rousing reception from our fantastic travelling away fans. Ramsdale said after the game: “Yeah, [it was] special. I wasn’t expecting the reception I got, so a big thanks to the fans for that. A packed away end on a Wednesday night in the second round of the Carabao Cup shows the passion that the supports have and we put on a good performance for them. As debuts go, it’s one of the better ones.

“We were dominant throughout. Obviously West Brom had made changes but you’ve still got to beat what’s in front of you and I think we’ve done that brilliantly. We’ve passed the ball, the movement from the front four, the lads who came on and it’s topped off with some special goals. Auba’s taken the matchball home and it’s a good night all round.

He has not had much time in training with his new team-mates, but when asked if he was pleased with his own performance he seemed very content. “Yeah, I did what I needed to do, you know? There’s more to come in possession, but it’s not too much of a change of system from Sheffield United – but it is more ball-related. We were asked to play out at my old club, but here it’s definitely the philosophy, so I can get better on the ball. I’ve had a few days of training with the team and I was happy, made some saves and did what I needed to do. I’m in goal and first of all, you [need to] keep the ball out of the back of the net, and that’s what I’ve done.”

But he then turned back to the fans, with a full house of away supporters cheering his name. It must have beeen an amazing feeling for Ramsdale. “Yeah, it’s special.” he concluded. “I got to celebrate a couple of times with them in the first half, which was nice. They sang my name and it always gives you great confidence, things like that. [To see so many of them] on a Wednesday night is absolutely outstanding – and I can’t wait to see more of them.”

The Arsenal fans have always been the 12th man for Arsenal when they are in full voice and just love watching Arsenal win. Hopefully they will make a big difference to our coming season. If they get behind every player, like they did with Aaron, the team will be full of confidence…