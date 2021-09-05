Ramsdale hopeful of making Arsenal debut against Norwich

Aaron Ramsdale is hoping to make his Premier League debut in Arsenal’s match against Norwich after the international break.

The Englishman signed for the Gunners just before the close of the last transfer window.

Arsenal spent this summer strengthening their squad and brought him in to challenge Bernd Leno for the number one spot at the Emirates.

The German has been inconsistent between the sticks for Arsenal and he was in goal as the Gunners were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City before the international break.

Mikel Arteta is expected to make some changes to his starting XI when they return from the international break with the likes of Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey all expected to be available for their next match against Norwich City.

The Sun says Ramsdale has told close friends he expects to be given the nod in goal against the Canaries, considering that Leno has been struggling with consistency.

Ramsdale has been relegated from the Premier League in the last two seasons with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

He joins an Arsenal side that is rock-bottom of the Premier League and he would be keen to help them get a clean sheet and perhaps a first league win of the season when they take on Norwich, if he plays.