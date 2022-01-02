Ramsdale insists that Arsenal showed they ‘can be’ challenging the best

Arsenal were extremely lucky to be on the losing end against Manchester City yesterday, and Aaron Ramsdale believes that their performance showed that they can battle with the best of them.

The Gunners took the lead after half an hour, and deservedly went into the break ahead, but what came in the opening 15 minutes of the second-half proved to completely the change the game.

Ramsdale is keen to take the positives out of the performance however, and insists that our side took a ‘massive step’ forwards.

“(There are) a huge amount of positives,” he told the club’s official website. “Not too many teams have dominated Man City like that more in the first half than we did it.

“We played really well in the second half and we need to try and get over the line in one of these big games, but at the start of the season when it’s 4-0, 5-0, Liverpool, City, this is a massive step in the right direction.

“We need to win one of these games, but ultimately we know we’re not challenging with these guys at the moment, but on this basis, if we can put that in week in, week out, we can be.”

The performance definitely got a lot of fans onside who had reservations about the potential of this side, including those who feared that Mikel Arteta may not be the long-term solution to our struggles, and you can’t be disappointed about the way the team played for 75 minutes of the match, including when we were a man down.

Ramsdale is right, we showed ourselves as well as everyone else that we as a team cannot be taken lightly, and the fans showed their admiration at full-time despite the result also.

What did the performance tell you about the direction we are headed?

Patrick

