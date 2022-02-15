Ramsdale is justifying Arteta’s decision to cash in on Martinez

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal in the summer after suffering two relegations from the Premier League.

It didn’t help that Arsenal had started the season badly when he made the move to the Emirates.

Some of the club’s fans didn’t think he was the solution and found it ridiculous that the club sold Emi Martinez to Aston Villa only to spend money on Ramsdale.

However, the Englishman has proven his doubters wrong, and he is even outperforming Martinez in this campaign.

The Sun created a table that showed the goals each EPL goalie has prevented in this campaign compared to the number they have conceded.

It shows that the Arsenal man has prevented 1.41 of goals he should have conceded.

The next goalie is Wolves’ Jose Sa. Meanwhile, Martinez is having a poor season after his heroics in the last campaign and has prevented just 0.88 goals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

You cannot blame the Arsenal fans who didn’t think Ramsdale was good enough for the club and wanted Martinez instead.

The Argentinian had been a hero in the success we enjoyed when Mikel Arteta first became the club’s manager.

Fans fell in love with him then. We have transferred that love to Ramsdale after he took his time to prove some of us wrong.

Hopefully, he will keep improving at the club.

