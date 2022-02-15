Ramsdale is justifying Arteta’s decision to cash in on Martinez

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal in the summer after suffering two relegations from the Premier League.
It didn’t help that Arsenal had started the season badly when he made the move to the Emirates.
Some of the club’s fans didn’t think he was the solution and found it ridiculous that the club sold Emi Martinez to Aston Villa only to spend money on Ramsdale.
However, the Englishman has proven his doubters wrong, and he is even outperforming Martinez in this campaign.
The Sun created a table that showed the goals each EPL goalie has prevented in this campaign compared to the number they have conceded.
It shows that the Arsenal man has prevented 1.41 of goals he should have conceded.
The next goalie is Wolves’ Jose Sa. Meanwhile, Martinez is having a poor season after his heroics in the last campaign and has prevented just 0.88 goals.
Just Arsenal Opinion
You cannot blame the Arsenal fans who didn’t think Ramsdale was good enough for the club and wanted Martinez instead.
The Argentinian had been a hero in the success we enjoyed when Mikel Arteta first became the club’s manager.
Fans fell in love with him then. We have transferred that love to Ramsdale after he took his time to prove some of us wrong.
Hopefully, he will keep improving at the club.
This is a stupid argument, you simply can’t compare because there are way too many variables. Put Ramsdale in the Villa team and I guarantee that while still being very good, his stats would be worse.
Ramsdale has been fantastic though no doubt, I’m sure Martinez would’ve done quite well behind our back 4 vs Villas….both great keepers.
Ramsdale is keeping goal better than emi, no question and independent of his team.
We’re talking half a season so I do agree they’re both great but I’d argue since he joined, ramsdale has been the best in the epl. Hope he keeps it going
The Sun REALLY. Ramsdale has been a great buy but Martinez was an awful sale. Since moving he has become no52 footballer in the world top 100 and his stock has risen regardless of how he is portrayed in this article. Ramsdale is a brilliant goalkeeper but dont try to justify it with biased Arsenal opinion. Martinez outside of Arsenal is rated very very highly.