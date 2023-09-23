Ramsdale is not in a hurry to clarify his future after losing first-team place at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale is taking a patient approach to determine his future with Arsenal, even after losing his spot in the first team to David Raya.

Despite being recognised as one of the Premier League’s top goalkeepers, Ramsdale faced increased competition when Mikel Arteta brought in David Raya during the last transfer window.

Raya has recently earned a place in the starting lineup, impressing with clean sheets in his last two appearances. This has made it more challenging for Ramsdale to reclaim his starting role.

While Ramsdale has garnered interest from various European clubs, including Chelsea, a report in The Sun suggests that the former Bournemouth goalkeeper is in no rush to make a decision about his future.

For the time being, his focus remains on competing for his place within the team, and he maintains confidence in his ability to regain his starting position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has been superb since he came into the team and there is no way he will be benched if he continues to keep clean sheets.

The Spaniard’s introduction is good for competitiveness, and we must continue supporting the manager.

