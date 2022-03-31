Ramsdale is still not ready for Arsenal’s match against Crystal Palace

Arsenal will probably have to trust Bernd Leno to man the goal for them again for their match against Crystal Palace next week.

This is because Aaron Ramsdale is still not fully fit for the fixture and he will not be risked.

The Englishman pulled out of his country’s matches against Switzerland and Ivory Coast in the last international break.

He also didn’t feature in Arsenal’s last game against Aston Villa, with Leno keeping a clean sheet in the fixture.

The Daily Mail says Ramsdale has made progress in his recovery from injury, but he is still not there yet, rating his chances of featuring in the match 50-50.

It insists Arsenal will not risk playing him because they have a top alternative like Leno who can easily replace him.

Ramsdale has been a revelation for Arsenal in this campaign, but Leno was in outstanding form against Villa.

The German is not a bad goalkeeper, and he only lost his place in the Arsenal team because of some error-prone performances.

We can trust him to take his chance against Palace and do a good job for us against Patrick Vieira’s side.