Ramsdale, Martinelli and Jesus name their funniest teammates at Arsenal

Arsenal players Gabriel Martinelli, Aaron Ramsdale, and Gabriel Jesus have offered some insight into the camaraderie within their group and revealed who they consider the funniest individuals in the dressing room.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the culture at the Emirates has been redefined, and the team’s transformation into title contenders is not solely due to quality signings but also the fostering of team unity.

This sense of togetherness sets Arsenal apart from the later stages of Arsene Wenger’s tenure and Unai Emery’s managerial spell.

During a recent interview, the trio was asked several questions about the team, one of which was to identify the funniest player in the squad. According to the Daily Mail, Ramsdale selected Ben White, Kieran Tierney, and Rob Holding. Martinelli mentioned Fabio Vieira, whileJesus named Jakub Kiwior and full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko as the funniest players in the dressing room.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The strong rapport among our players is a welcome sight for fans, and we hope it continues in the same positive vein.

Mikel Arteta certainly deserves credit for fostering this sense of unity at the Emirates, having successfully transformed the club’s culture. It’s a testament to his efforts and the impact it’s had on the team’s cohesiveness.

