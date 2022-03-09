Ramsdale names the striker he hates playing against the most

Aaron Ramsdale has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah to name Jamie Vardy as the striker he hates facing the most.

The Arsenal goalkeeper has played against some of the world’s finest forwards in the Premier League.

He has continued to pull off stunning saves and has now cemented his place as the Gunners’ first choice.

The EPL is arguably the best and hardest league in the world and this means Ramsdale has been trying to stop some of the world’s best forwards from scoring against the Gunners.

However, he picks former England international and Leicester City goal machine, Vardy, as the striker he doesn’t like playing against.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘The one I hate playing against most is Jamie Vardy.

‘The guy just doesn’t stop running.

‘I’d love to have him on my team, hate playing against him.

‘I’ve played against him five times now, he’s scored four times.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is not the only Arsenal goalkeeper who has been struggling to stop Vardy from scoring.

Since he burst onto the scene with the Foxes, Vardy has enjoyed a fine record against most goalkeepers in the English top flight.

