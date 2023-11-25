Ramsdale needs “to pull a blinder” against Brentford today

Mikel Arteta will be expected to field his strongest available Arsenal lineup today at Brentford in order to ensure that they leave G-Tech Stadium with all three points. A win could help Arsenal in the title chase because either Manchester City or Liverpool (or both if they draw) could drop points when they meet at the Etihad.

That said, Aaron Ramsdale is a sure starter versus Brentford. David Raya is unable to play against his parent club, Brentford, due to Premier League rules. After not appearing in the Premier League since the September international break and only appearing twice in the Carabao Cup, the Englishman now has a chance to play in the league.

And as per Adrian Clarke, Aaron Ramsdale’s rare start could give him a chance to reclaim his starting spot in the Arsenal lineup. Clarke stated on the Hand Brake Off podcast, “I think it’s unlikely, but it’s not impossible.

“Just think I have to pull a blinder here and be exceptional. He must perform admirably in this match. If he performs well, it could work in his favor.

“I’ve seen careers turn before on one game; we all have, where players have an unbelievable game and the manager changes their mind on them. It can happen, and a lot of people will be hoping it happens this weekend with Aaron Ramsdale against Brentford.”

A clean sheet, good ball distribution, and saves like that famous one against Leicester might enable Ramsdale to show his class and earn Arteta’s trust. The ex-Sheffield man is exceptional, and he has the potential to remind us (and Arteta!) of that this weekend.

