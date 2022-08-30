Ramsdale opens up on struggling to communicate with his Arsenal teammate

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that he struggled to communicate with Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes last season.

The England goalie was a summer signing for the Gunners before the end of the transfer window.

Gabriel had been at the Emirates from the previous season, having been one of the first players to join the Gunners under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal kept bolstering their squad with young players, and Ramsdale joined as a long-term replacement for Bernd Leno.

Goalies and their defenders often have to know how to communicate on the field to thrive together.

Ramsdale knows the importance of this, but Gabriel’s communication skill was a problem.

He told the Kelly and Wrighty Show:

“It’s come very natural for me throughout my career.

“But when we first came in, especially last year, and me, Kieran, Big Gab, Ben and Tomi were training day in, day out together it just became a natural bond.

“Even though Gabi’s English is improving, last year it was a bit difficult, it probably helped him for us to show our emotions for him to understand what we’re trying to say, rather than just speak to him.”

It is great to hear that Arsenal players helped Gabriel to understand through gestures and the other means they could use.

This probably contributed to their improved performance in the last campaign.

They have started this season strongly, and Gabriel seems to have improved. They have probably employed the same tactic on newcomer, William Saliba, if his English is not good enough.

