Ramsdale praises the England teammate he wants to emulate

Aaron Ramsdale has heaped praise on England number one, Jordan Pickford and says he hopes to emulate the Everton shot-stopper someday.

The new Arsenal goalkeeper has earned another call-up to the England national team camp following his fine start to life at the Emirates.

He faces a serious battle with Pickford to become England’s number one goalkeeper but seems to understand why the former Sunderland man is ahead of him in the pecking order.

Ramsdale was speaking about his teammate in the England camp and praised him for how he has managed to become the country’s first choice following a string of fine performances.

He says it is great to have Pickford around considering how far the goalie has come, tipping his international teammate to go on to become one of the most successful goalkeepers that England has had.

Ramsdale is enjoying the competition for a place between both of them and hopes to emulate the current number one someday.

Asked what it’s like having Pickford around, the Arsenal man said on England’s official YouTube channel: “It’s a great learning curve. Someone who came into the team quite young and experienced and the summer he had at the World Cup cemented himself into the team.

“I think he’s going to be one of England’s best goalkeepers, the success he has had with the football team. What a character he is as well, just a great guy to be around day in day out when you are in camp, he is always making you smile.

“For someone who’s not overly old and is still quite young, he’s always happy to give some tips. It’s great to be here pushing him and he’s someone I’m looking forward to hopefully one day emulate.”