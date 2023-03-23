Ramsdale reveals how Arteta keeps them focused and developing well

Aaron Ramsdale has opened up on Mikel Arteta’s love for developing talents and how the Spaniard uses games to keep the players focused.

Arteta has been in charge of the Gunners since 2019 and has overseen a remarkable improvement in their fortunes in recent seasons as they aim to win the Premier League.

Arsenal is one of the in-form clubs in European football at the moment as the Gunners continue to show they have what it takes to stay at the top of the league table.

It has been a serious turnaround for a club that hasn’t finished inside the top four since 2017 and Arteta deserves a lot of credit for how the team has performed.

‘He’s intense, really intense,’ Ramsdale told the Evening Standard.

‘He just loves football, loves Arsenal, loves developing young players which is amazing.’

Adding ‘He comes up with these things to try to get us going. We play games in the hotel.

‘Sometimes it can be dodgeball, sometimes it can be spot the difference on the TV to get our brains working, It is just his way of trying to make us to switch on before the game, before the warm-up, making sure we’re living and breathing football when we’re resting.’

Arteta is no doubt one of the best managers in Europe now and has made his Arsenal team much better than when he inherited it.

The Spaniard is doing a superb job and demands excellence from his players, which has changed the culture at the club.

