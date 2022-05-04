Ramsdale reveals Mikel Arteta’s prediction for him when he joined Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale joined Arsenal in the summer after being relegated for the second time from the Premier League with Sheffield United.
The England goalie joined the Gunners following a series of errors from their former number one, Bernd Leno.
The German had been the club’s first choice for a long time, but he needed to perform better to keep his role in the team.
He didn’t make those necessary changes, and it made it easy for the outstanding Ramsdale to become the club’s number one.
The former Bournemouth goalie has now revealed that Mikel Arteta had predicted it might take as much as six months or a year before he became Arsenal’s first choice.
He tells The Peter Crouch Podcast as quoted by Mirror Football: “The manager was upfront with me and said ‘it might take you a year, it might take you six months but we don’t see you as a number two, it just depends on how the teams doing’.
“I think thankfully for me we were in a tough moment at the start of the season and I got thrown in and I managed to just play with some of my confidence and yeah, stayed in the team. I think it always helps when, obviously, Bernd (Leno) is a top keeper and a professional, it’s so much easier to stay switched on than someone that sort of just tosses off.”
Everyone gets their chance to shine in life. You just have to be prepared to take it when it comes.
Ramsdale did just that, and as they say, the rest is history. He has continued to improve and we would certainly have him in goal for a long time.
Yet another great signing from Arteta! Love Ramsdale!!
Best keeper we’ve had since Lehmann.
Love this kid. His energy & passion is contagious to where each fan feels all the emotions he shows on the pitch with him. Top Keeper for all the age of him too, alot of bad experiences of relegation etc have made him so much stronger. Great signing
Tomi – Great signing instantly
Øde – Good Signing, could be great
Lokonga & Taveres just aren’t ready yet though the latter showed promise when he 1st arrived and was thrown in at the deep end. His confidence is shot by the looks of it, scares me and probably loads more fans when teams attack his side.
Let’s see what this summer brings, hopefully a few top players if we manage to get UCL football again, esp a goal scoring no9 & a battling midfielder, the William returns too.
Massive massive signing.
This signing has taught me a thing or two about the gaffer.
Must admit I was totally against this signing, my word , how he had proven me wrong, in Ramsdale we didn’t just buy a goalie, he is a top top young goal keeper for the future.
This shot stopper brings so much to the table
he is partly responsible for the compadre running through the team, his passion and energy on full display ever so present.
I remember watching a match at the end he was directing the team members to go over and acknowledge the fan, this guy is a joy to watch.
Arteta has always kept it honest and open with all his players. He’s been labeled as Dicteta and all sorts of abusive names. Good thing, these players don’t care about what y’all outsiders say