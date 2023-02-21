Ramsdale reveals planned showdown talks among Arsenal players

Despite coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-2 in their last game, Aaron Ramsdale has revealed Arsenal’s players will have a word with each other.

The Gunners were 2-1 behind at the break and turned it around in the second half of the fixture to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League.

Fans are delighted their team has returned to winning ways and the players would be relieved to have ended their horrific run of form.

However, Ramsdale is not so satisfied, especially as they did not keep a clean sheet and insists they will discuss what needs to change during the week.

The England goalkeeper said via The Sun:

“For me, it’s probably one of the worst ways we can win because we pride ourselves on defending, keeping clean sheets and that’s from the No9 to the No1, and the staff.

“Of course, it’s an amazing feeling now we are in the dressing room but there will be some truths spoke in the week about how we can improve and what we need to do better in the coming weeks.

“In different games, if we don’t show that level of performance in the second half, a 2-0 or 2-1 head start for the opposition team could mean no way back. We don’t want to be giving teams head starts.”

One attribute of successful clubs is that they constantly want to do better, so they task themselves and ensure the levels do not drop.

Ramsdale’s comment shows this Arsenal team has set a high standard for themselves and will not drop it for whatever reason.

