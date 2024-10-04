Ramsdale reveals Raya’s class act when he left Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale has opened up about his rivalry with David Raya for Arsenal’s number one spot, revealing that the Spaniard was one of the first to text him after he completed his transfer to Southampton.

Raya overtook Ramsdale as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper last season. Although Ramsdale worked hard to reclaim his position, it never materialised.

Raya continued to improve and eventually became one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, making Ramsdale realise that he needed to move on.

He has now found a new home at Southampton, though the team is struggling and faces the threat of relegation from the Premier League this season.

While Ramsdale doesn’t want to be in that situation, as he returns to the Emirates this weekend as an opponent, he has reflected on his departure from the London club.

He revealed, as quoted by The Metro:

‘I did an interview with David Seaman after my new contract. I said I wanted to emulate him an be there for eight to 10 years and a couple of months later I was out of the team.

‘I tried my hardest to dislodge David I do think now the rewards are showing. He’s started the season incredibly well. He was actually the first person to text me from Arsenal after my move here.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale knew he was fighting a battle he could not win as soon as Raya began to deliver top performances on the team.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…