Ramsdale reveals the Premier League player that inspired him

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has named former Bolton man Jussi Jaaskelainen as his hero while learning his trade as a goalie.

Ramsdale has had a storied career and one of the most remarkable rises to the top of world football as he stars for Arsenal now.

The Englishman began his career at Bolton and was released by the Trotters as a teenager before going on to suffer at least two relegations.

He is now at one of the biggest clubs in the world and is taking his chance to ensure he keeps improving, but he cannot forget the importance of watching Jaaskelainen at Bolton.

Ramsdale said via The Daily Mail:

‘As I was going through the Bolton system, Jaaskelainen was a big part of my career. He was my early inspiration.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is one of the likeable characters in our dressing room and the Englishman has been through so much in his young career.

His experiences have shaped him positively and he continues to show he is a well-groomed young man every time you hear about him.

If he keeps developing well, other young goalkeepers will also look at him as their inspiration now and in the future.