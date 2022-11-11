Ramsdale reveals the squad’s reaction to White’s World Cup call

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed how the Arsenal dressing room reacted to Ben White’s callup to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

The defender has been in superb form for the Gunners this season, despite being played out of position as a right-back.

Mikel Arteta’s side has led the league table for much of the term and continues to prove they have what it takes to stay at the top.

White has been ever-present in their team, but Gareth Southgate has often struggled to find space for him in his England squad.

There were fears that he would be snubbed for the competition also, however, Southgate eventually named him in their squad and Ramsdale reveals the Gunners squad were happy for him.

He tells TalkSport: “I actually found out that Ben was in the group first and we were all buzzing for him and it kind of filtered through that me and Bukayo were in as well.

“The first reaction was we were just buzzing for Ben White.”

“He’s been really impressive,” Ramsdale continued.

“Right-back is not his main position but it’s one which he’s excelling in at the moment.

“Obviously there area few injuries there in the group at the moment and him playing so well for Arsenal has helped him.”

White deserves to be on the plane to Qatar and Southgate has done the right thing to take him to the tournament.

The defender might not get plenty of playing chances in the competition, but he will get a chance to fight for a place on the team.

