Ramsdale reveals touching family secret about his grandfather’s ashes

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that his grandfather’s ashes have visited each football league stadium following his progress, and was also brought to the signing of his new Arsenal contract.

The shotstopper completed his move from Sheffield United this week, and could be in line to make the squad on Sunday when we take on Chelsea, and no doubt his grandfather’s ashes will be coming to the Emirates this weekend if he is in line to feature.

Ramsdale never met his father’s dad as he died on the same day that his parents found out they were to have a baby, and they moved to then name their new child Aaron, or ‘our Ron’ after his granddad Ron.

“The day my mum found out she was pregnant with me, was the day he died, and his name was Ron,” Ramsdale revealed to Arsenal Media(via Football.London).

“He was from Bloxwich in Birmingham and they used to say ‘oh, we’re going to go see our Ron’ or ‘our Barbara’. So I’m Aaron for ‘our Ron’.

“So when they spread the ashes, my dad kept some of his ashes and he’s gone on a little tour of the 92 [football league grounds] basically and all the stadiums – my dad brings him to the games and stuff and we’ll have a picture at the stadium.

“I did say in the car this morning that he wasn’t coming out but it’s a nice touch. He would have been a footballer if his dad would have allowed him back in the day and he was a goalkeeper as well so there’s little connections between us both.

“That’s the story and my dad takes him everywhere and keeps him close to his heart so it’s alright.”

It’s a heart-warming story that must pose as an inspiration to Ramsdale to keep pushing on, especially with his father likely pushing him on to have the career that he wished he had also.

It remains unlikely that he will be called upon this weekend against Chelsea, but I wouldn’t be shocked if the Ramdsale family was present in the stadium regardless.

Patrick