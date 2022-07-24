Ramsdale says Arsenal’s new signings bring “invaluable” attributes to the club

Aaron Ramsdale has opened up on Arsenal’s new signings and what they bring to the club.

For two consecutive summers, the Gunners have bolstered their squad with impressive players, and they will be keen to ensure it stays that way.

Last summer, the likes of Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard joined the group, and it nearly earned a return to the Champions League.

This summer, they have added the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira to their squad.

These players have won over 10 titles combined at their former clubs.

Ramsdale implies it shows they are now adding profiles that improve their chances of winning trophies again.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“The club have been wanting hungry young players who are willing to develop and learn.

“But this year they are bringing in players who fit into that plan but who have also won titles. And that’s invaluable.

“When you have a young team you need a few players who know how to win through the whole season.

“Those we’re bringing in are from the same mould as last year, so there is a clear plan in place — that’s very exciting.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Players who have won trophies know what it means to go through a successful campaign, and Arsenal will benefit from having many of them in their dressing room.

Hopefully, Jesus and Zinchenko will help us to win another trophy in this campaign.

—————————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea



Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids