Ramsdale says competition for a place only motivates him

Aaron Ramsdale has discussed some of his career stories and, in all, insists he only sees competition as a reason to get better.

The Arsenal goalie is one of the likeable characters in the dressing room and he has been through different stages as a player.

The Englishman has been relegated twice, but he is now set to lead Arsenal to its first league title in two decades.

When he moved to the Emirates, he met competition from Bernd Leno and through hard work, he became Arsenal’s first choice.

However, that wasn’t the first time he faced competition for a place, he has the right attitude towards it.

The Englishman said to the Arsenal Media:

“You use it motivation as much as you need really, but I need to focus on myself because there’s no point worrying about others and then my own performances slip.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a very positive character and has been a player Arsenal can bank on to win games.

The goalie also has the right attitude, which is one recipe for success for any player.

If he maintains this attitude and continues to perform well, he could help lead Arsenal to several titles before his career ends.

