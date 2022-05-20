Ramsdale says struggling Arsenal man has the hardest shot in the team

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that Nuno Tavares has the hardest shot in the entire Arsenal team, even though he performs poorly for the team.

The Portugal Under-21 international moved to the Emirates at the start of this season as the Gunners searched for a backup to the often-injured Kieran Tierney.

Mikel Arteta has trusted him to play some matches for the club, but he has largely underperformed, which has forced the gaffer to field the likes of Granit Xhaka and Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back.

Despite his inconsistent form when he plays, Ramsdale claims no other Arsenal player has a harder shot than the 22-year-old.

“Tavares, wow. Right foot, left foot, 40 yards away or 20 yards away, he just whacks it. No mercy,” He told F2 Freestylers’ YouTube channel.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having a hard shot on you is not good enough for any player, and Tavares needs to know this.

We signed him to play as a left-back, and he has to get the basics of that position right before he can get regular playing time.

We probably need to give him one more season to prove his worth before considering finding a replacement for him.

