Ramsdale says struggling Arsenal man has the hardest shot in the team

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that Nuno Tavares has the hardest shot in the entire Arsenal team, even though he performs poorly for the team.
The Portugal Under-21 international moved to the Emirates at the start of this season as the Gunners searched for a backup to the often-injured Kieran Tierney.
Mikel Arteta has trusted him to play some matches for the club, but he has largely underperformed, which has forced the gaffer to field the likes of Granit Xhaka and Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back.
Despite his inconsistent form when he plays, Ramsdale claims no other Arsenal player has a harder shot than the 22-year-old.
“Tavares, wow. Right foot, left foot, 40 yards away or 20 yards away, he just whacks it. No mercy,” He told F2 Freestylers’ YouTube channel.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Having a hard shot on you is not good enough for any player, and Tavares needs to know this.
We signed him to play as a left-back, and he has to get the basics of that position right before he can get regular playing time.
We probably need to give him one more season to prove his worth before considering finding a replacement for him.
Learn more about Arsenal History – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
We spent close to 10M on the player, knowing he wasn’t fully ready; he was just work in progress.
In fact, he was superb at the start of the season until the gaffer started to interfere with his game.
Where have we seen this before? I wonder. Guendouz, ANM, Saliba, Sambi. Torreira. Same old crap, different day… or rather, different player.
If we aren’t able to develop and improve young players, we should just sell the club and get out of the football business. Project Youth on steroids! Graveyard for young players would be the better slogan.
I think he’s a really good defender who is great going forward. one bad game and all of a sudden he’s crap, goodness me!
I just can’t fathom a manager who’s constantly touting his “youth” project mismanaging a player, who clearly has something to offer, to such a degree that we might be actually considering going back into the market for another LB…of course, these might be baseless rumours, but it simply begs belief if there’s any truth to this notion…now if we do move on from Tierney, albeit I can’t see a “big” club making a substantial bid considering his injury history, we will undoubtedly need to invest in a positional replacement, but the more logical course of action would consist of MA doing his job and properly coaching up this young prospect with seemingly bags of talent