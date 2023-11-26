Ramsdale sends a message to Arsenal’s fans after his chance against Brentford

Aaron Ramsdale is delighted with the support he received from Arsenal’s supporters after his time on the pitch against Brentford. Ramsdale was in goal against the Bees because David Raya could not play against his parent club, and the Englishman managed to keep a clean sheet.

Despite the Gunners securing a narrow 1-0 win, it was not an easy match, and Ramsdale faced challenges, including at least one significant mistake that could have led to a Brentford goal. Ramsdale acknowledges that he could have performed better.

However, despite any difficulties, Ramsdale appreciates the backing he received from the Arsenal supporters. The fans supported him throughout the game, demonstrating their encouragement for the goalkeeper, and he values their support.

After the game, the former Sheffield United man wrote on Instagram:

“A feeling I never take for granted.

“Love being part of this club. Fans were next level last night looking out for me.

“Thank you”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was good to see Ramsdale back in goal and he would be delighted that he kept a clean sheet.

However, he was not so convincing and will admit he did not do much to show why he should be back as our number one.

Raya is more reassuring and the Spaniard will be back in goal in our next match.