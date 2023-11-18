Ramsdale set to be in goal for Arsenal against Brentford

Aaron Ramsdale will have the opportunity to demonstrate that he can reclaim the role of Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper when the Gunners face Brentford in their upcoming match.

Ramsdale lost his starting position at the Emirates to David Raya, and his father has mentioned that he has not been as happy recently. While Ramsdale had been performing well, Mikel Arteta opted for Raya, believing him to be the superior goalkeeper in recent weeks.

According to The Sun, Ramsdale is set to start in goal for the game against Brentford because Raya is ineligible to play against his parent club due to Premier League rules prohibiting loan players from facing their parent clubs in domestic competitions. This presents Ramsdale with an opportunity to showcase his abilities and potentially stake a claim for the regular starting position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It will be great to see Ramsdale in goal again because he deserves to play more games for us.

The Englishman has done well for much of his spell with us, and we expect him to also deliver in that game.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…