Aaron Ramsdale should leave Arsenal now for the sake of his career

Ramsdale not going unless a significant bid comes in

It’s being reported that Arsenal aren’t considering selling Aaron Ramsdale unless a significantly big bid comes in for him. Which does make sense, at least in January, and if he’s not insisting on going then maybe he wants to fight for his spot at Arsenal, but is this just a baiting technique from Arsenal to say he’s available, but only for the right price.

Ramsdale for me, is a great keeper, he’s done a lot for the club, and I just genuinely think he’s a good person who loves the club and wants to be there, but it’s no surprise that losing his spot would have not only lowered his confidence, but left questions as to what he wants with his career and if Arsenal is the right place for him to be.

And if you want my opinion, I don’t think he should stay with us, for his sake alone, I think he deserves more than what we’ve handed him this season and I know a keeper’s spot should always be up for grabs and competition should always be there, but I really think Arteta shot himself in the foot with the keeper situation this season, and it’s now left us in a weird position. Even if he could manage to get a loan, I think that would be better than sitting in Raya’s shadow.

David Raya has been good and his season with Brentford last season was clearly why Arteta was attracted to the idea of bringing him in, but the whole situation was a bit of a mess and could have been avoided.

Ramsdale did a lot for us last season and yes, he wasn’t perfect, but you could tell he had a lot of pride playing for the badge, and while a lot of Arsenal fans doubted him when he came in, he quickly proved that he was good enough. Thanks to a lot of his hard work last season, we came close to winning the title and got back into the Champions League after years and years of being out, and It just doesn’t sit right with me how he was somewhat shunned from the squad for a loan signing after one tough game.

Nothing against Raya, as I said, he’s been good, but I just don’t really see the difference in form, Raya hasn’t done anything that has truly amazed me or led me to think that Arteta 100% made the right choice, but if I was Ramsdale and I wasn’t being assured the top spot, I’d be looking for another club to join right now, for the sake of his career.

Some might not agree and that’s fine, but Ramsdale, for me, should be given the benefit on the doubt over a new keeper, when he did so much for us last season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Should he stay or should he go?

Daisy Mae

