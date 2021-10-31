Ramsdale showing leadership with his demands from teammates

Aaron Ramsdale said he spoke with his fellow Arsenal teammates after their 3-1 win against Aston Villa and told them keeping a clean sheet is a collective effort and not just the job of the goalkeeper and defenders.

He reminded everyone of their responsibility before the game against Leicester and that helped the Gunners to keep a clean sheet.

Maintaining that they should have kept a clean sheet in the Villa game, Ramsdale says he was always confident that they would achieve that against Leicester and they did.

From the attack to the defence, everyone played their part in ensuring that the Gunners didn’t concede a goal and it worked.

“We should have had [a clean sheet] against Aston Villa,” he said to Arsenal Media.

“It was one of those where they should have been stopped and I made a point about it after the game. It’s a collective – it’s not just down to me and the four lads at the back. It’s for everyone.

“I said that to the attacking lads again today and they were excellent. I just felt like today we weren’t going to get beaten. Even when they had chances, it was me or the lads blocking it, or the strikers closing the ball down.”

Football is a team sport and this togetherness would go a long way in helping Arsenal achieve their goals.

There is still some way to go, but the current foundation and how the players are reacting to situations is a clear sign of progress for the Gunners.

Fans can be confident that the team can earn a result against anyone and it is an impressive turnaround from the dismal start to this season.

Ramsdale will play an important role in the successes that this Arsenal team will achieve, and he is showing incredible leadership skills by taking control of situations and rallying everyone to fix the problems.