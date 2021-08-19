Ramsdale tipped to remedy Arsenal’s ‘shambolic’ errors

Alex McLeish has tipped Aaron Ramsdale to come in and command the Arsenal defence, remedying their recent issues at the back.

The Gunners opened their season with a disastrous 2-0 defeat to Brentford in which they were very-much second best, with our defence failing to show any solidity.

Bernd Leno was the man who walked into selection in goal at the weekend, with no viable alternative other than Arthur Okonkwo and Karl Hein who are both completely inexperienced at the top level, with our club having failed to bring in a rival for the German as of yet.

We now look destined to finally be getting our man Ramsdale, with his manager Slavisa Jokanovic confirming that a deal was close this week, and McLeish believes that he is the right man for the job.

“He’s got a good reputation,” McLeigh told the FootballInsider. “He seems to be of the confident type, he’s got that kind of self-belief.

“Watching the Brentford goals, the second goal was a bit shambolic. There were a couple of flaps in other moments. Mikel (Arteta), not only has he got to find attacking options but he has to sort out the defence.

“Is Ramsdale that commanding goalie who’s going to come? What any team needs is a goalkeeper who can command his six-yard box.

“He can jump higher than anybody, he can use his hands. Nowadays you can’t touch a goalkeeper. If he holds the ball but drops it, and somebody’s nudged him, then it’s going to be an instant free-kick.”

I certainly hope that his arrival will either see an improvement from Leno, or Ramsdale come into the team and earn his spot, but I’m not overly confident that the Sheffield United star will be walking into the team ahead of Leno, and he still has to prove his worth to the fans, with many uncertain as to his actual ability.

Will Leno up his game, or could Ramsdale be set to take his place as the club’s number one?

Patrick