Ramsdale to Newcastle is the perfect match but they have to pay the price

Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale simmers

It’s no secret that Aaron Ramsdale is likely to be leaving the club this summer after a tough season of the 26-year-old keeper on the Arsenal bench and considering the Englishmen’s quality, he shouldn’t be short of suitors, but only one club has been reportedly interested in the keeper and that’s Newcastle United. According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal asking price of £30M is the only thing that’s coming in between Arsenal and Newcastle making a deal.

The Daily Mail have reported that Newcastle have been turned off by the price tag of Ramsdale and could opt to go for a cheaper option in 21-year-old Burnley keeper James Trafford. Trafford started off the season being Burnley’s number one choice but was moved down to the bench for Arijanet Muric in late March and has fallen out of favour since.

With Burnley being relegated into the Championship for next season, it gives Newcastle more leeway to get the young keeper for a cheaper price and they could opt to go for the cheaper option instead of Ramsdale.

Now, Trafford is obviously a lot younger and has a lot of potential, he had a good start to the season until he dropped off form, but he definitely has a bright future ahead of him, whereas Ramsdale is a bit older, but has a lot more experience and although he hasn’t played much this season, when he has, he stepped up to the plate and had a good match.

I may be biased as Ramsdale is one of my favourite players but an extra 10M for his experience seems worth it to me, but obviously I’m not Newcastle. The last thing we as a club need thought is to be selling some of our best players for pennies and with the reports coming out saying Newcastle were hoping for around 15M for Ramsdale, is crazy.

We as a club have let a lot of talents go for cheap in the past and now were becoming such a dominant force and well-run club, we can’t allow that to happen, but of course we must take Ramsdale’s feelings into considerations. I’d assume that if Ramsdale was to go, he would want to stay in England and compete at the highest level and Newcastle seems like the perfect club for a keeper like him.

I wrote earlier in the month about Newcastle and Arsenal possibly being able to sort out a swap deal for Ramsdale and Isak, but it seems like the Magpies are going to do anything to keep their star striker and that might not be a possible bargaining chip anymore.

Personally, I just want to see Ramsdale go somewhere and do well, wherever that is, but I do understand and expect the club to demand a decent fee for a keeper of his quality.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.